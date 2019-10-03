Blue Jackets hosting plaza party to celebrate season opener; game tickets still available

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets open their 19th season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday and fans looking to attend the game may still be in luck.

Marty Mulford, the team’s vice president of Ticket Sales and Service, told NBC4 that a limited number of tickets remain for the opening game.

If fans are unable to find the tickets they are looking for, Mulford suggests they check back on Friday.

“I always encourage people, even if they go and they don’t see what they like, to look back on game day because we have a lot of league holds and visiting team holds, and different things like that,” he said.

Additionally, Mulford said fans should always be wary of third-party sellers.

“We always encourage people to go straight to the team, BlueJackets.com and buy them there, or you can go straight to ticketmaster.com,” he explained. “That’s the safest place we feel like for people to buy tickets and be able to actually get in the game when they get here.”

The Blue Jackets will celebrate their season opener with the annual Opening Night Plaza Party.

The party, which will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, is free for all to attend.

It will include a number of activities including the “blue carpet” walk where fans will be able to welcome the team as they arrive at Nationwide Arena.

Most players are scheduled to arrive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

