COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets game at the New York Islanders on Jan. 18 has been postponed.

The National Hockey League announced scheduling changes for five games, including the contest between CBJ and New York. The rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

The Blue Jackets return to action Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.