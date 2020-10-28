Blood Battle pits Ohio State against Michigan to increase donations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Game isn’t until December 12 but the Ohio State versus Michigan battle to donate blood is happening now.

The 39th annual Blood Battle kicked off October 28 in Columbus at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. Ohio State last won the head-to-head competition in 2017.

“Last year was a little disappointing but we are well on our way. We are so confident we are going to do it this year,” said Elise Gramlich, president of the Buckeye Blood Club.



This year’s lofty goal is 1,500 donations, which can be given at more than 40 blood drives that are scheduled on or near campus through the next month.

The need for blood has never been greater as donations have dropped dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic. For hospitals like the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, having blood of all types readily available is critically important.

“Unfortunately, blood cannot be made in a lab despite a lot of innovation and research. We are still relying on people for a critical, critical resource,” said Dr. Alcinda Flowers from the Wexner Medical Center.



For more information on how you can schedule an appointment, click here.