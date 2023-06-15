COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police hosted their first community block party of the summer Thursday afternoon in Linden.

It was a chance for residents to come out and interact with law enforcement in a fun, family-friendly environment.

“These events build relationships and life is about relationships,” said Assistant Chief of Police Greg Bodker. “This gives an opportunity to build those relationships. It also gives the community an opportunity and those officers.”

People got the chance to hangout with law enforcement, learn about their job and a personal favorite — dunking officers in the dunk tank.

“What’s going on today is not just a one time thing. What people are not understanding is these same officers are here everyday,” said Linden resident D.C. “Even without these events, these officers are the same. The way I’m talking right now, this is how they talk to all the kids. They know the majority of every kid out here cause they come out and talk to them. They even know some of the parents.”

Bodker said the relationship building starts with trust.

“Trust is everything. Legitimacy is everything in the community,” said Bodker. “We often ask for help from the community, and community safety is not just a police responsibility. It is an entire community’s responsibility.”

There will be three more block parties, including one is next Thursday. Columbus police have that information on their Facebook page.