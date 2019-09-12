Block O, 81-year tradition brings excitement to OSU home football games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Since 1938, Block O has been a part of Ohio State football and the group brings a lot of excitement here to the home games.



Griffin Spielman is Block O’s leader.

He said it takes a lot of work and they get a lot of recognition.



“This is an old card that we had that Jim Tressel signed for us and gave to us because of how much he appreciates the work we do with the student section,” said Spielman.



When the lights shine bright at Ohio Stadium and the Buckeyes make a big play it brings out the fan in everyone.



“Ryan Day has an interview where he was saying the student atmosphere is what’s so awesome about Ohio State.”



Most of that “student atmosphere” is Block O.



It’s made of nearly 3,000 students, and since it began more than eight decades ago … Block O has more than 10,000 stunt cards.



Speilman said it has been his dream to come to Ohio State since he was 10 years old.

Now he’s the leader of Block O.



He talked about what all went into their weekly preparation.



“It’s a ton preparation, it’s an all week thing,” said Spielman.

Spielman said they start out the week with the football committee planning the card stunts they do.

He said they have an excel sheet, and they have to plan out seat by seat what each color card is going to be.

“And then when it comes to game day, we have to get there four hours before with about 75 people. We have to clean each card individually then from there we have to count them, sort them into stacks, then send each stack up the section, and put them in each row to spell the card stunt,” he said.



At the end of the day, the hard work is worth it and usually, the execution is perfect.



“Sometimes we’ll have one card out of place in an entire season, but it’s down to a science,” said Spielman.



He added you couldn’t draw up a better reaction.



“Sometimes you’ll actually feel the whole section shaking, and if you’re standing underneath it you can actually see dust coming from the ceiling because of how insane the section is.”



Block O does not travel to away games but that doesn’t stop individuals from going to those stadiums and being the cheerleaders for their section.