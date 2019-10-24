Neighbors stock Blessing Boxes across central Ohio for those who need food

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — So many mothers, families and children know what it feels like to go without food and basic toiletries in Central Ohio.
The Columbus Blessing Boxes Project is looking to change that.
Gretchen Davis is the founder of the project. She’s set more than 30 Blessing Boxes throughout our area. Blessing Boxes are outdoor cabinets in public places that are stocked with non-perishable food items, basic toiletries, baby supplies, and anything else that might be considered a blessing to someone who finds themselves in need.
Items are anonymously donated and anonymously received. A simple rule applies – Leave what you can, take what you need.
- Fairlane Mobile Home Park – 3343 S High St, Columbus 43207 (Inside the manager’s office)
- Westerville Estates Mobile Home Park – 11050 Fancher Rd, Westerville 43082 (On the far side of the mailboxes, near the main office)
- 239 Binns Blvd, Columbus 43204 (Westgate area of the Hilltop)
- Star House – 1220 Corrugated Way, Columbus 43201 *This box is inside and for use only by the homeless youth that Star House serves. To donate to this box please call or text the volunteer services director 614-753-5833
- The Eastside Mission Church – 32 Joy Ave, Delaware, OH 43015
- 4774 Wendler Blvd, Columbus, 43230 (Near Easton)
- YouthBuild Columbus Community School – 1183 Essex Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
- Prairie Lincoln Elementary – 4900 Amesbury Way Columbus, 43228
- Hilltop Butterfly Garden 🦋 – 519 S Oakley, Columbus 43204
- Legacy Church – 859 Windmiller Dr, Pickerington, 43147
- Reynoldsburg KinderCare -6601 Bartlett Rd, Reynoldsburg, 43068
- Degenhart Park – 341 Lesleh Ave, Groveport, 43125
- Donations can be made directly to the Blessing Box or items can be dropped off at Groveport Municipal Building, 655 Blacklick St, Groveport, 43125
- Lamby Lane Park – 701 Lamby Lane, Whitehall 43213
- Stewart Alternative Elementary, German Village – 40 Stewart Ave, Columbus 43206
- Pickerington KinderCare – 1545 Cross Creeks Blvd, Pickerington 43147
- Londontown Apartments – 300 Chelsea St, Delaware, OH (This is private Blessing Box for use only by the residents at Londontown Apartments)
- Basil Western Rd NW, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 (Across form Pickerington Animal Hospital & big red barn, “7300 area”)
- Shalom United Methodist Church/Little Shepherd’s Preschool & Daycare – 4925 Plum Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112 (Just off RT 33 in Carroll)
- Rich St & Martin Ave, Columbus 43222
- Vaughn E. Hairston YMCA – 3500 1st Ave, Urbancrest 43123 (Located in the back of the YMCA, near the donation boxes and walking path)
- Messiah Lutheran Church Reynoldsburg – 1180 Waggoner Rd Reynoldsburg, 43068 (Behind the church, in front of the covered picnic tables)
- 964 Allison Dr, Columbus 43207 (South Columbus)
- 7232 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, 43068 (In front of the Reynoldsburg Municipal Building Host by Woman’s Life Chapter 809)
- Lithopolis United Methodist Church – 80 N Market St, Lithopolis 43136 (Behind the church, at the intersection of Walnut Alley & Strawberry Alley)
- Valleyview NewLife Church cccu – 2450 Valleyview Dr, Columbus 43204 (Hilltop, The box is on the front porch of the fellowship hall)
- Marysville Blessing Box – 421 West 4th St. Marysville 43040
- The City Church – Reynoldsburg – 9733 Taylor Rd SW, Reynoldsburg, 43068
- Obetz Road Community Blessing Box – 210 Obetz Rd, Columbus 43207
- Linden – 2241 Perdue Ave, Columbus, 43211
- Northland Neighborhood – 2764 Alder Vista Dr, Columbus 43231
- Andrews House – 39 W Winter St, Delaware, OH
- Redmen Club – 137 E Winter St, Delaware, OH
- 4th Street Farms – 1377 N 4th St, Columbus 43201
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church – 8630 Refugee Road, Pickerington 43147
- The Little Free Library and Pantry at Ann and Sycamore – E Sycamore St & Ann St, Columbus 43206
- SouthSide Baptist Church – 1621 S High St, Columbus 43207
- Friends of the Little Free Pantry
- 686 S Kellner Rd, Columbus 43209
- Brookwood & E Livingston, Columbus 43209
- 2555 E Main St, Columbus 43209 ( Montrose Elementary School )
- Alum Creek Dr, Columbus, OH Between E Livingston and E Main 43209
- 979 S James Rd at Astor Ave, Columbus, 43227
- 559 N Cassingham Rd, Bexley, 43209 Near the community gardens
- Pataskala Blessing Boxes by Jasmine
- Summit Rd SW & Cleveland Rd SW, Pataskala 43062
- 350 E Broad St, Pataskala 43062 ( Near the city water pump in front of Kroger )
- 621 W Broad St, Pataskala 43062 (Near Pataskala City Hall & Conine Village)
- 10 Maple Dr, Alexandria, 43001 (Across from the Alexandria Library)
- The Little Free Pantry CBUS – 1530 E. Long Street Columbus 43203
- Little Free 614 Pantry, Victorian Village – Columbus, OH – W 2nd Ave & Delaware Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
- *Southside Supply Station – 165 Delray Rd, Columbus 43207
- 4081 Main St, Hilliard, 43026