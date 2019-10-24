Neighbors stock Blessing Boxes across central Ohio for those who need food

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — So many mothers, families and children know what it feels like to go without food and basic toiletries in Central Ohio.

The Columbus Blessing Boxes Project is looking to change that.

Gretchen Davis is the founder of the project. She’s set more than 30 Blessing Boxes throughout our area. Blessing Boxes are outdoor cabinets in public places that are stocked with non-perishable food items, basic toiletries, baby supplies, and anything else that might be considered a blessing to someone who finds themselves in need.

Items are anonymously donated and anonymously received. A simple rule applies – Leave what you can, take what you need.

Here’s a list of locations: