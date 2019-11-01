Blacklick man to serve 25 years in prison for producing child porn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Blacklick man will spend the next 25 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Darren M. Kamnitzer, 45, pleaded guilty in April of this year. He was sentenced Friday.

Authorities said Kamnitzer, at the time a network administrator for the Worthington Public Library, used a computer at the library on at least two occasions to reach out to the victim via Twitter.

According to court documents, Kamnitzer, using the Twitter handle “jacobauditions,” contacted a 10-year-old girl in Switzerland and convinced her to send him multiple sexually explicit photos and videos of herself.

Kamnitzer was posing as the manager for Jacob Sartorious, an American teenage singer and internet personality, court documents state. Kamnitzer asked the girl if she wanted to audition to be in a music video with Sartorious and promised if she completed the audition, she and a parent would be flown to California, where the music video would be produced.

Court document state Kamnitzer persuaded the girl to first send photos of her fully clothed, then persuaded her to send photos of her in progressively less clothing until she was fully nude. He assured the girl that others who participated in the audition had done so.

When Swiss authorities were alerted to Kamnitzer’s contact with the girl, they contacted Twitter, who shut down Kamnitzer’s account. Twitter also submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI became involved in the case.

A search warrant executed at Kamnitzer’s residence revealed evidence that he had communicated with other minors online.

The sentence was announced by Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Joseph M. Deters, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler. U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison handed down the sentence.