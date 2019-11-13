Black women accuse J. Alexander’s of racial targeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A popular restaurant has addressed allegations of racial targeting after a group of black women say they felt rushed to leave.

It happened at J. Alexander’s in Easton on Saturday.

One of the women posted a video online and it has been shared nearly 1,000 times, leaving hundreds wondering who’s at fault.



The women NBC4 spoke to said they felt they were treated unfairly because they are black.

J. Alexander’s said that is not what happened.

The women said all they wanted to do was throw a surprise party for their best friend.

Instead, they say they got an unwanted surprise of their own.



Seneca Turner and Nicole Hanks said a surprise 40th party was ruined at the restaurant in Easton.

The restaurant is calling it a misunderstanding about a question.

The manager asked how long they’d be there.



“I just asked “are you kicking us out? And when he kinda paused to answer, that’s when I pulled my phone and began to record,” said Turner.



In a statement, a restaurant spokesperson said, in part, around 4:30 p.m., the general manager asked the question because the next reservations started at 6.

The ladies said the manager approached them around 3:50 p.m., less than an hour after they arrived.

Restaurant officials said the manager’s actions were not racially motivated and they sincerely regret the misunderstanding by the ladies.

Two of the women were invited back to the restaurant but they both declined.