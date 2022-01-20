COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–In the U.S., African Americans are at a higher risk for heart disease than any other ethnic group.

Leading researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will publish a new study on how to lower that.

“I was 300 plus for over two decades,” said John Drummond, a Columbus resident, and participant in the Black Impact Study.

When Drummond was asked to participate in this study, he said there was no question he had to make a change.

“My health was dramatically, and excessively, and expeditiously failing,” said Drummond.

That was almost a year ago when he was 385 lbs. Today, he weighs 240 lbs. He’s not the only one benefitting from this.

“What is important, is that Black men have a relationship with a medical professional, and what this did, was what we wanted to do was reduce that mistrust,” said John Gregory, founder of the African American Male Wellness Agency.

Gregory said in collaboration with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, they took part in a team-based health study, which focused on lowering the rate of heart disease in Black men through seven key methods.

Managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, reducing blood sugar, getting active, eating better, losing weight, and quitting smoking.

“It literally means that it can be an improvement of 7 years of your life if you are reaching ideal levels in that metric,” said Dr. Timiya Nolan, an assistant professor at the College of Nursing at Ohio State University.

By performing a few lifestyle changes over the course of 24 weeks, at least 74 Black men in Columbus improved their cardiovascular health, leading to a 19% lower risk of death.

All through a combination of team-based strategies, involving positive reinforcement and community engagement.

“This would not have been possible without them trusting in us,” said Dr. Joshua Joseph, lead researcher and endocrinologist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

A sentiment, echoed by participants like Drummond.

“The fact that we could see that they cared about our welfare, I don’t think the turnout or the outcome would’ve been the same,” said Drummond.