Black Lives Matter spurring interest in books about racism

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Black Lives Matter movement is now showing up in Columbus libraries.

Columbus Metropolitan libraries are reporting long wait lists of people trying to get their hands on titles about racism and white privilege.

“Something like White Fragility has almost 800 holds,” said Laura Simonds.

White Fragility is a book about why it’s difficult for white people to talk about racism. Simonds is the buyer at Columbus Metropolitan Libraries and says Its one of several titles related to the Black Lives Matter movement that has the Columbus Metropolitan library seeing several hundred holds.

“Those are big numbers. That’s the kind of hold number we would see on popular new fiction. That’s the bench mark we use. It’s as popular as James Patterson.”

Simonds says while these kinds of titles have been popular for the last two years, they are seeing a surge and getting her hands on more copies hasn’t been easy.

“We order them but even publishers are blown away by the demand. The time it is taking us to get the titles is taking longer than previously.”

In an effort to keep up with demand, the Library has e-books that are always available for download featuring titles like The New Jim Crow and Me and White Supremacy.

“There is something happening where people really want to understand this with a variety of perspectives. There are all of these wonderful authors writing about their own experiences and all that is happening in society is bringing that to the forefront.”

She says it’s not just non-fiction books that are popular.

“This interest is going really deep into our collection. So, we are seeing an increase in titles in the juvenile section. Where you wouldn’t typically see that. Where people are trying to figure out, how do I talk to my children about this?”

One book she suggests for kids is Something happened in our Town which is a picture book for little ones.

For teenagers she suggests The Hate you Give which is a book about the aftermath of a police shooting and adds that fiction can be just as enlightening.

“We’re really excited because it shows there is a really broad group of people reading this, talking about it and asking questions.”



Each book in the suggested section of the Black Lives Matter section has been personally reviewed by a librarian. You can check out books and e-books online at https://www.columbuslibrary.org/