Black Community Ambassador Support Program steps in to help leaders in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Black Community Ambassador Support Program is stepping in to help first responders, pastors, and activists. Director Elizabeth Joy said so many times ambassadors are under so much stress with no outlet to release.

“We thought about Amber Evans, Marshawn Mccarrel, who just were carrying the weight and it got to the point where it was too much,” Joy said. “We talked about the stigma in the black community. Black helpers are not only doing so much for others, they’re always that strong person but are struggling within themselves. The question is what are we going to do about it?”

The group supports mental wellness needs of black community ambassadors in Franklin County.

The group kicked off its virtual support group Tuesday evening.

“They are struggling to say ‘Let me lean back and take care of myself. Let me do what I need to do for myself right now,'” Joy said. “That’s the thing we’re constantly stressing. The other one question that we find is hardest for her participants to answer is ‘How are you doing?’ They often do not know that answer.

