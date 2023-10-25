COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A restaurant known for its street food and gourmet sandwiches is closing its doors in Easton.

Black Box Fix, located at 4037 Fenlon Street, announced its closure on its social media page on Tuesday.

According to the post, the location is closing due to post-COVID conditions and a lack of employees.

The statement did mention that the owners of the Easton spot plan to eventually open a mobile food truck option for customers in 2024.

As of now, the only other Black Box Fix in Ohio is in Lyndhurst.

For more information on Black Box Fix, click here.