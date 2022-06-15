COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A black bear peeked out from the bushes toward a road at Clear Creek Metro Park this week, prompting a reminder from park staff about the dangers of wild animals.
The black bears, which are native to Ohio, pass through the parks, park staff said in a social media post.
“If you are lucky enough to see one, stay calm, keep your distance and be aware of your surroundings if you have a child or a dog with you,” the post said. “Though bears can look cute and fluffy, they are NOT.
“Never feed or attempt to touch these wild animals and always alert a park ranger or staff member of a sighting,” the post concluded.
Can you spot the bear?