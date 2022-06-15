A black bear, circled, appears as negative space among the foliage at Clear Creek Metro Park. (Photo: Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A black bear peeked out from the bushes toward a road at Clear Creek Metro Park this week, prompting a reminder from park staff about the dangers of wild animals.

The black bears, which are native to Ohio, pass through the parks, park staff said in a social media post.

“If you are lucky enough to see one, stay calm, keep your distance and be aware of your surroundings if you have a child or a dog with you,” the post said. “Though bears can look cute and fluffy, they are NOT.

“Never feed or attempt to touch these wild animals and always alert a park ranger or staff member of a sighting,” the post concluded.

Can you spot the bear?

