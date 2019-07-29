Bishop Rosencrans finds unique solution for football season

ZANESVILLE (WCMH) — Things are going to look a little different on the gridiron for one Ohio high school football team this season.

For much of the past couple of years, Bishop Rosecrans High School has been able to be resourceful with what they have as far as players on a team. But with a limited amount of players to block and score touchdowns, the team has decided to switch things up this season.

Participation rates have been low for the past couple of years, but the Bishops always found a way to put a team on the field and this season will be no different.

“We went through the whole summer we only had 13 kids pretty consistently,” said head football coach, Gage Lotozo.

Lotozo and athletic director Nick Phillips have confirmed that the Bishops have canceled its 10-game schedule for 2019 due to lack of players and will now play eight-man football with six games on the team’s new schedule.

“Since it’s not a sponsored OHSAA sport, we are not able to compete in playoffs or a state championship,” said Phillips.

School officials are doing everything they can to get the student-athletes that want to play this season out on the field, even if that means forgoing a playoff run.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association does not sanction eight-man football. However, the school and the Bishops have the OHSAA’s blessing

“We are going to try to go back to 11-man [football] as quickly as we can, but with this, at least we are going to have the option, so we are never not going to have football here,” Lotozo said.