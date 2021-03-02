Bishop Ready teacher who disputed George Floyd’s cause of death has been fired

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A theology teacher at a Catholic high school in Columbus has been terminated after she said the cause of George Floyd’s death was “disputed.”

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus said on Tuesday that Deborah DelPrince had been terminated after she was placed on administrative leave last week.

During a class over a Zoom call, DelPrince, who taught at Bishop Ready, could be heard saying that how Floyd died was “disputed.” Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer crushed his neck for over eight minutes. The scene was captured on video, sparked protests and led to murder charges against the officer.

“I’m sorry, did you just say it’s disputed that George Floyd couldn’t breathe?” asked a student.

“Yes, it is disputed,” DelPrince answered.

“By who?” the student asks.

“The tape,” the teacher answered.

“Did the medical examiner…” the student began, then added, “Never mind, ’cause I’m going to say something that’s gonna get me in trouble.”

When placing DelPrince on leave, the diocese released a statement saying she made “unsupported personal assertions and opinions” regarding Floyd’s death.