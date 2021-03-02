Bipartisan bill would allow counties to test fuel quality

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As of now, Ohio is one of only three states that does not test motor fuel for quality. A new bill at the Ohio Statehouse would change that.

“It’s one of the great mysteries, why 47 other states do tests for fuel quality, but Ohio does not,” said Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano.

Right now, the state’s county auditors are in charge of testing gas pumps to ensure they are releasing the correct quantity of gas, but as far as what that gas is mixed with and at what level, that’s unknown.

“It can hurt the way the automobile runs, or they can have real maintenance issues,” Stinziano said.

House Bill 144 is a bipartisan bill sponsored by Democrat Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) and Republican Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township). It would allow for a county to implement motor fuel quality testing.

Kelly said this is an issue of consumer confidence.

“Ohio consumers should know that they’re getting what they pay for at the pump,” she said.

The bill is currently assigned to the House Transportation and Public Safety Commission. Kelly said it has the support of county auditors who would be tasked with testing, and that includes Stinziano.

“It would just be another part of our check list to verify that consumer protection,” Stinziano said.

If you believe you received low-quality fuel, call the Franklin County Fraud Line at 614-525-SCAM and the office will test it.