COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A shocking revelation for the victims of sexual assault at the hands of Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss.

NBC4 has learned from some of those victims that state lawmakers, who held hearings on a proposed bill to suspend the statute of limitations and allow victims’ claims against the university to advance in court, “never” intended to support the bill.

In an email to one of the victims, republican leader Bill Seitz said, “I do not support a resurrection of HB 249. HB 249 was intended to apply pressure to Ohio State to come to the table and make meaningful settlement offers.”

Seitz called the bill flawed and said he would not support suspending the statute of limitations.

NBC4 also learned the Strauss victims are now teaming up with victims of sexual abuse at the hands of catholic priests — to put pressure for change on Ohio lawmakers.

“You know, I think in order for our society to be healthy, we have to take care of our children first,” said Chris Graham who is a survivor of an abusive priest. “In order to do that we have to have accountability so we can prevent having these things happen in the future.”

When asked if the bill was never intended to pass, Seitz replied, “Well I can tell you based on conversations with the bill’s sponsor that his motive was to continue to apply pressure on Ohio State because the allegations was they were not mediating in good faith.”

The abuse victims said they are going to unify other sexual assault survivors from around the state to put pressure for real action on the statehouse.