Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit are the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Venezuela

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,216

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 349,720

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #27 most common country of origin

#49. Liberia

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,311

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 87,991

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #67 most common country of origin

#48. Albania

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,346

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 89,911

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #65 most common country of origin

#47. France

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,391

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

– Number of residents: 181,554

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #41 most common country of origin

#46. Laos

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,549

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 181,546

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #42 most common country of origin

#45. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,595

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 103,938

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #57 most common country of origin

#44. Croatia

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,649

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 37,176

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

– #97 most common country of origin

#43. Morocco

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,766

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 78,439

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #73 most common country of origin

#42. Syria

Ohio

– Number of residents: 2,836

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

– Number of residents: 95,802

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #63 most common country of origin

#41. Hungary

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,052

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 65,873

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

– #77 most common country of origin

#40. Thailand

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,120

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 255,345

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #32 most common country of origin

#39. Cambodia

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,217

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 151,066

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #46 most common country of origin

#38. Iran

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,240

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 382,260

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #23 most common country of origin

#37. Iraq

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,275

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 225,038

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #38 most common country of origin

#36. Colombia

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,331

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 761,374

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

– #12 most common country of origin

#35. Egypt

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,365

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 191,452

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #40 most common country of origin

#34. Greece

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,430

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

– Number of residents: 129,765

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #51 most common country of origin

#33. Brazil

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,554

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

– Number of residents: 433,479

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #20 most common country of origin

#32. Kenya

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,743

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

– Number of residents: 141,751

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #48 most common country of origin

#31. Honduras

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,793

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

– Number of residents: 651,123

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

– #16 most common country of origin

#30. Jordan

Ohio

– Number of residents: 3,934

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

– Number of residents: 81,155

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #71 most common country of origin

#29. Lebanon

Ohio

– Number of residents: 4,061

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

– Number of residents: 121,697

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #52 most common country of origin

#28. Pakistan

Ohio

– Number of residents: 4,095

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

– Number of residents: 376,127

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #25 most common country of origin

#27. Peru

Ohio

– Number of residents: 4,110

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

– Number of residents: 451,076

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #18 most common country of origin

#26. Taiwan

Ohio

– Number of residents: 4,488

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

– Number of residents: 381,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #24 most common country of origin

#25. Jamaica

Ohio

– Number of residents: 4,590

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

– Number of residents: 741,386

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

– #13 most common country of origin

#24. Poland

Ohio

– Number of residents: 4,597

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

– Number of residents: 410,841

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #21 most common country of origin

#23. Saudi Arabia

Ohio

– Number of residents: 5,260

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

– Number of residents: 85,000

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #70 most common country of origin

#22. Nigeria

Ohio

– Number of residents: 6,162

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

– Number of residents: 350,272

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #26 most common country of origin

#21. Dominican Republic

Ohio

– Number of residents: 6,191

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

– Number of residents: 1,118,147

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

– #8 most common country of origin

#20. El Salvador

Ohio

– Number of residents: 6,387

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

– Number of residents: 1,381,008

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

– #5 most common country of origin

#19. Romania

Ohio

– Number of residents: 6,503

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

– Number of residents: 162,046

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #45 most common country of origin

#18. Japan

Ohio

– Number of residents: 7,046

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

– Number of residents: 345,140

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #29 most common country of origin

#17. Ethiopia

Ohio

– Number of residents: 7,130

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

– Number of residents: 249,777

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #34 most common country of origin

#16. Italy

Ohio

– Number of residents: 7,736

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

– Number of residents: 332,857

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #30 most common country of origin

#15. Nepal

Ohio

– Number of residents: 8,202

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

– Number of residents: 140,904

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #49 most common country of origin

#14. Ukraine

Ohio

– Number of residents: 9,623

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

– Number of residents: 345,250

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #28 most common country of origin

#13. Guatemala

Ohio

– Number of residents: 9,698

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

– Number of residents: 979,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

– #10 most common country of origin

#12. Russia

Ohio

– Number of residents: 9,829

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

– Number of residents: 391,641

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #22 most common country of origin

#11. Somalia

Ohio

– Number of residents: 10,226

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

– Number of residents: 98,966

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #60 most common country of origin

#10. Ghana

Ohio

– Number of residents: 10,300

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

– Number of residents: 178,388

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #43 most common country of origin

#9. Vietnam

Ohio

– Number of residents: 12,291

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

– Number of residents: 1,336,988

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

– #6 most common country of origin

#8. South Korea

Ohio

– Number of residents: 12,599

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%



National

– Number of residents: 1,044,634

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

– #9 most common country of origin

#7. United Kingdom

Ohio

– Number of residents: 12,817

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%



National

– Number of residents: 698,612

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

– #14 most common country of origin

#6. Canada

Ohio

– Number of residents: 14,375

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%



National

– Number of residents: 808,566

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

– #11 most common country of origin

#5. Germany

Ohio

– Number of residents: 14,432

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%



National

– Number of residents: 560,368

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

– #17 most common country of origin

#4. Philippines

Ohio

– Number of residents: 15,538

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%



National

– Number of residents: 1,983,939

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

– #4 most common country of origin

#3. China

Ohio

– Number of residents: 35,391

– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.6%



National

– Number of residents: 2,162,395

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

– #3 most common country of origin

#2. Mexico

Ohio

– Number of residents: 45,431

– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.5%



National

– Number of residents: 11,250,541

– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

– #1 most common country of origin

#1. India

Ohio

– Number of residents: 62,586

– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.7%



National

– Number of residents: 2,561,906

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

– #2 most common country of origin