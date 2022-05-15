Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit are the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
#50. Venezuela
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,216
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 349,720
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #27 most common country of origin
#49. Liberia
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,311
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 87,991
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #67 most common country of origin
#48. Albania
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,346
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 89,911
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #65 most common country of origin
#47. France
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,391
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 181,554
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #41 most common country of origin
#46. Laos
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,549
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 181,546
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #42 most common country of origin
#45. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,595
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 103,938
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #57 most common country of origin
#44. Croatia
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,649
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 37,176
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
– #97 most common country of origin
#43. Morocco
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,766
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 78,439
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #73 most common country of origin
#42. Syria
Ohio
– Number of residents: 2,836
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 95,802
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #63 most common country of origin
#41. Hungary
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,052
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 65,873
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
– #77 most common country of origin
#40. Thailand
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,120
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 255,345
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #32 most common country of origin
#39. Cambodia
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,217
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 151,066
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #46 most common country of origin
#38. Iran
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,240
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 382,260
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #23 most common country of origin
#37. Iraq
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,275
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 225,038
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #38 most common country of origin
#36. Colombia
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,331
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 761,374
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #12 most common country of origin
#35. Egypt
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,365
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 191,452
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #40 most common country of origin
#34. Greece
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,430
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 129,765
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #51 most common country of origin
#33. Brazil
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,554
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 433,479
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #20 most common country of origin
#32. Kenya
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,743
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 141,751
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #48 most common country of origin
#31. Honduras
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,793
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 651,123
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #16 most common country of origin
#30. Jordan
Ohio
– Number of residents: 3,934
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 81,155
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #71 most common country of origin
#29. Lebanon
Ohio
– Number of residents: 4,061
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 121,697
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #52 most common country of origin
#28. Pakistan
Ohio
– Number of residents: 4,095
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 376,127
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #25 most common country of origin
#27. Peru
Ohio
– Number of residents: 4,110
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 451,076
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #18 most common country of origin
#26. Taiwan
Ohio
– Number of residents: 4,488
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 381,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #24 most common country of origin
#25. Jamaica
Ohio
– Number of residents: 4,590
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 741,386
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #13 most common country of origin
#24. Poland
Ohio
– Number of residents: 4,597
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 410,841
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #21 most common country of origin
#23. Saudi Arabia
Ohio
– Number of residents: 5,260
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 85,000
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #70 most common country of origin
#22. Nigeria
Ohio
– Number of residents: 6,162
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 350,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #26 most common country of origin
#21. Dominican Republic
Ohio
– Number of residents: 6,191
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 1,118,147
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
– #8 most common country of origin
#20. El Salvador
Ohio
– Number of residents: 6,387
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 1,381,008
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
– #5 most common country of origin
#19. Romania
Ohio
– Number of residents: 6,503
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 162,046
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #45 most common country of origin
#18. Japan
Ohio
– Number of residents: 7,046
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
– Number of residents: 345,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #29 most common country of origin
#17. Ethiopia
Ohio
– Number of residents: 7,130
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
– Number of residents: 249,777
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #34 most common country of origin
#16. Italy
Ohio
– Number of residents: 7,736
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
– Number of residents: 332,857
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #30 most common country of origin
#15. Nepal
Ohio
– Number of residents: 8,202
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 140,904
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #49 most common country of origin
#14. Ukraine
Ohio
– Number of residents: 9,623
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
– Number of residents: 345,250
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #28 most common country of origin
#13. Guatemala
Ohio
– Number of residents: 9,698
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
– Number of residents: 979,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common country of origin
#12. Russia
Ohio
– Number of residents: 9,829
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
#11. Somalia
Ohio
– Number of residents: 10,226
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
– Number of residents: 98,966
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #60 most common country of origin
#10. Ghana
Ohio
– Number of residents: 10,300
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
– Number of residents: 178,388
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #43 most common country of origin
#9. Vietnam
Ohio
– Number of residents: 12,291
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin
#8. South Korea
Ohio
– Number of residents: 12,599
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
#7. United Kingdom
Ohio
– Number of residents: 12,817
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin
#6. Canada
Ohio
– Number of residents: 14,375
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%
National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin
#5. Germany
Ohio
– Number of residents: 14,432
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%
National
– Number of residents: 560,368
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
– #17 most common country of origin
#4. Philippines
Ohio
– Number of residents: 15,538
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
#3. China
Ohio
– Number of residents: 35,391
– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.6%
National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
#2. Mexico
Ohio
– Number of residents: 45,431
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.5%
National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin
#1. India
Ohio
– Number of residents: 62,586
– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.7%
National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin