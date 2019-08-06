Biggest little fair in the world underway in Licking County

HARTFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hartford Fair is called the “Biggest Little Fair in the World” and it’s well underway in Licking County.

From food, arts, rides and of course animals, there is something for everyone.

Larry Wollett is on the Hartford Fair Board and has seen this fair change lives, including his own.

“I was an exhibitor in 1976. My children both participated, showed the pigs, goats, and rabbits,” he said.

His daughter is now an advocate and agriculture educator because of the Hartford Fair. He explains that the opportunities given there are far more than other places across the state.

“We allow them to sell two species and that gives them the opportunity to get a bigger experience,” Wollett said.

Because Licking County doesn’t have its own fair, the Hartford Fair gives opportunities to local children that they may not have otherwise.

“Last year we gave back over $1 million,” Wollett explained. “All goes back to the children, none of it goes back to the fair board.”

The fair continues all week and ends on Saturday. Gates open at 8 a.m. and will close around 11 p.m.