Big win during the big game a great time for Ohio State fans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This may be an overstatement, but the local reaction to Ohio State University’s win over That Team Up North Saturday is nothing but jubilation.

People on and around the OSU campus seemed to be feeling pretty good about this one even before the final minutes of the game.

But once the clock ran out and the Buckeyes left the field with a 56-27 win under their belts, it was high fives and cheers all around.

It wasn’t exactly a nailbiter going down to the wire, so there were a lot of cheers throughout the fourth quarter.

There were also a number of anti-*ichigan chants going strong outside the ‘Shoe, where a number of fans gathered to watch the game.

After the game, just like the Buckeyes team on the field in the Big House, everyone started singing “Carmen Ohio.”

Many said the outcome was exactly what they thought it would be.

“It was a serious beat down, you know what I’m saying,” said Buckeye fan Daryl James. “We knew it was coming and everything, kind of like last year, you know what I’m saying?”

“I thought it was amazing,” said Denise Smith. “Of course, again, we, like, absolutely killed Michigan. Best day of my life.”

There was a moment during the game when the bar was quiet, when OSU quarterback Justin Fields went down with a potential injury.

The silence was broken just moments later when he threw a touchdown pass on his first play back in the game.