Big Ten: Presidents voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports, OSU voted in favor of playing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten confirmed Monday that league presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports this year.
Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson was one of three presidents that voted in favor of playing fall sports. The presidents at Iowa and Nebraska also voted in favor of playing fall sports.
The voting information was included in a legal brief response to a lawsuit filed last week by eight players at Nebraska.
Ohio State had previously said Dr. Johnson supported a plan to play sports this fall with the possibility of delaying the start of the season.
In a statement, the Big 10 wrote:
“The Big Ten Conference today filed a response in opposition to the motion for expedited discovery filed by eight University of Nebraska football players rejecting each of three assertions.
“The response demonstrates that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C): 1) voted to postpone the fall sports season; 2) reached an 11-3 decision which far exceeds the 60% threshold required by the Big Ten’s By-Laws; and 3) based its decision on multiple factors including the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
“The facts are clear that there was indeed a vote that far exceeded the 60% threshold, and the decision by the COP/C was based on the input of several medical and infectious disease experts in the best interest of the health and wellness of student-athletes and the surrounding communities among the 14 member institutions. The Big Ten asks that the motion be denied.
“The Big Ten Conference continues to share the disappointment that student-athletes and families are feeling. The Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force will continue to be transparent as it actively considers options to get back to competition when it is safe to play.”Big Ten Conference