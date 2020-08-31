Big Ten: Presidents voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports, OSU voted in favor of playing

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after winning the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten confirmed Monday that league presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports this year.

Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson was one of three presidents that voted in favor of playing fall sports. The presidents at Iowa and Nebraska also voted in favor of playing fall sports.

The voting information was included in a legal brief response to a lawsuit filed last week by eight players at Nebraska.

The other two schools in favor of playing fall sports were Iowa and Nebraska.

Ohio State had previously said Dr. Johnson supported a plan to play sports this fall with the possibility of delaying the start of the season.

In a statement, the Big 10 wrote: