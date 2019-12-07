Big Ten Fan Fest happening next door to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH)— Whether you want to channel your inner Justin Fields or get your touchdown dance on, there’s something for everything in the more than 200,000 square feet of the free Big Ten Fan Fest inside the Indiana Convention Center.

“[There’s a] golf simulator. They have a lot of football tosses, basketball, hockey, and many other things you can enjoy your kid or you’re an adult,” said Mike Mazza.

Mike and his wife Brooke Mazza are in Indianapolis to cheer on the Buckeyes from Powell.

“It’s super fun. We’ve never been to [fan fest] before,” Brooke added. “I’m glad we came here and checked it out.”

Fan Fest is happening at the convention center through 9 p.m. Friday and opens again from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

