Big Ten considering ‘multiple’ football plans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State may play football in 2020, after all.

Or, maybe not.



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Friday the Big Ten is considering an option to begin its football season as soon as late fall. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, reached via text message, said “Multiple plans are being considered with our television partners.” Smith has not confirmed how a decision will ultimate be reached but he says the league’s TV partners’ input will be critical in reaching that decision.



OSU coach Ryan Day has proposed an 8 game regular season to begin at the start of the new year, therefore leaving enough time for players to recover and train for the 2021 fall season.



Earlier this week, eight Nebraska players sued the Big Ten over its decision to postpone fall sports. In the suit, the athletes and their families seek further clarity from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about the process and medical advice cited to reach their ultimate decision. The Big Ten has maintained it will not reverse its decision and is focused on finding a time to play fall sports when it is safer to do so.



Ohio State parents, along with parent organizations across the league, will rally Saturday at their respective stadiums in support of their athletes to have a larger voice in the decision-making process. OSU parents will gather at 11am at Ohio Stadium.