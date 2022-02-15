COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NBC4 family is showing support in a big way for meteorologist Bob Nunnally who is currently taking time off from his weekday morning forecasting duties to battle cancer.

New electronic billboards around Columbus are displaying the message “We’re with you, Bob! Get well soon!” along with a picture of Bob.

The billboards, donated by Lamar Advertising Company as a way to support Bob, can currently be seen on Sawmill Rd., Hilliard Rome Rd., U.S. 23, Dublin Rd., Henderson Rd., Bethel Rd., Tussing Rd. and Cleveland Ave. Next week more spaces around Franklin County will display the message.

Last month, Bob announced he would be off the air while undergoing treatment.

“I will tell you all that I have cancer and am going to be dealing with that in a pretty big way over the next, hopefully, month or so,” Bob told NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day. “I’m not exactly sure how long the treatment is going to last. But I do have to have chemo to help fight this, and it looks good. My doctors say it looks good for me.”

After his announcement, Bob, who has been with the station for almost 25 years, received an outpouring of messages of support from viewers which he has greatly appreciated.

“I love hearing from people — things have been coming in kind of piecemeal at this point — but you can let me know if you have any statements of support,” Bob said. “It gives me strength and makes me feel better.”

You can visit NBC4’s Facebook page to leave a message of encouragement for him there.

If you or a loved one is affected by cancer, you find help at the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio.