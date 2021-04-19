Big Squirrel t-shirt helps raise money for Clintonville community center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fundraising campaign for a community center featuring Big Squirrel t-shirts has raised nearly a thousand dollars.

Big Squirrel is a mythical rodent (so far) said to live in Clinton-Como Park. About three weeks ago, a poster went up at the park on Pacemont Road asking people to send in sightings of Big Squirrel to a gmail address.

A t-shirt campaign organized by Patrick Roach followed, with $980 raised for the Clintonville Beechwold Community Resources Center.

Since then, the Big Squirrel announcement has been yarn-bombed by a knitter who puts fabric art onto trees and lamp posts. Not far from the knitted square of Big Squirrel is another of an elephant’s head.

A search party formed to find Big Squirrel in the park has not yielded any confirmed sightings.

