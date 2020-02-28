Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion celebrates dedication

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Friday Nationwide Children’s Hospital celebrated the dedication of the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day were just a few of the faces who came out to support the new facility that will serve children with behavioral and mental health problems.

“Please join us in choosing to be a light of hope so that children and families can heal and live,” said Day.

The facility has been five years in the making. It started after a $50 million donation from Big Lots and Big Lots Foundation.

The facility will address the growing issue of mental health issues in children and hopes to break the stigma that surrounds mental health.

“We are very proud of the fact that right here in the center of Columbus, literally where 70 and 71 meet, we are saying we have a strong, strong location to support behavioral needs of any child in our community,” said Patti McClilon, chief strategy officer of Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The facility will offer inpatient services, intensive outpatient services, and a psychiatric crisis department.

Every inch of the building has been designed with the kids in mind. The rooms all have natural lights and the furniture is built to keep them comfortable and safe.

“I just think if I could’ve had something like this when I was younger and if I’d have known how to talk about it, maybe that bad stuff might have never happened,” said Patient Champion Meaghan Saunders who dealt with depression as a child.

Even the location and size of the building was built with a purpose, Nationwide Children’s Hospital said they didn’t want the new facility hidden away.

“I love this building,” said Saunders. “It’s so giant and pretty and it’s going to be such a good symbol for people to know there really are resources and it is worth it to reach out and tell someone.”

This Sunday the facility will be holding an open house to celebrate the opening of the center. The event is free and open to the public. The community will be offered behind the scenes tours, information about mental health, and behavioral health resources and giveaways.

