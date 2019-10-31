Big issues at the polls bring big voter turnout

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, a voter fills out a ballot at a polling place at Lake Shore Elementary School, in Pasadena, Md. A new survey finds that more than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with turnout surging in some states to that of a typical presidential year. The 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey was released Thursday, June 27, 2019, by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

During the past two Columbus Mayoral Office elections, there have been statewide issues on the ballot. From legalizing recreational marijuana in 2015 to overturning Senate Bill 5 in 2011. Voter turnout for each topped 35 percent. This year there are no statewide ballot measures and the Columbus Mayor Ginther’s opposition is a write-in candidate.

Voters have 84 races, levies, and charter amendments to considers on November 5’s General Election in Franklin County. During the 2015 General Election, the 2015 General Election Columbus Mayoral Race Andrew Ginther ran away with the vote count. He received 94,108 while Zach Scott totaled 63,877. There was a write-in candidate who voters gave 1,661. This year’s margin of victory should not be any different as Mr. Ginther’s only opposition to the mayor’s chair is a write-in candidate.

There is a major difference compared to this year and 2015. There are no statewide initiatives to be considered. Four years ago, there were three state issues on the ballot.

–Passed, Issue 1: Creates a bipartisan, public process for drawing legislative districts

-Passed, Issue 2: Anti-monopoly amendment; protects the initiative process from being used for personal economic benefit

-Failed, Issue 3: Grants monopoly for the commercial production and sale of marijuana for recreation and medicinal benefit

Of the 831,277 registered voters in Franklin County, 305,255 cast ballots. That means 36.72% of the eligible voters made time to exercise their vote. In a similar election year of 2011, voter turnout was higher by eight percent. There were also three state issues to be considered:

–Issue 1: Proposed Constitutional Amendment to amend Section 6 of Article IV and repeal Sections 19 and 22 of Article IV

–Issue 2: Referendum – Senate Bill 5

–Issue 3: Proposed Constitutional Amendment – Healthcare Reform

Senate Bill 5 was approved by the Ohio Senate and signed into law by the Governor, but was put to a referendum on the November ballot most commonly known as “Issue 2.” Ohio voters overwhelmingly voted against the bill. The law would have limited collective bargaining powers for public workers like teachers, police officers, and firefighters. Here is a full list of the 2011 Franklin County General Election.

There are no statewide ballot measures or candidates this year. In 2011, there were 61 ballot measures and 88 contested offices in Franklin County. This year, Franklin County has about half as many items, 84, on the ballot. The races range from Columbus Mayor to Townships trustee, Groveport-Madison School’s levy renewal to local alcohol sales.