COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s plenty to do in Columbus this weekend, but getting around town will be a challenge with a large portion of State Route 315 North closed.

315 North is closed from Goodale Street to Medical Center Drive from Friday, July 21 until Monday, July 24.

Weekend events

Columbus Crew host St. Louis on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrity All-Star Softball Game at Huntington Park on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Jazz & Rib Fest

This is the second-straight weekend 315 North is closed for bridge repairs.

The lane closures on will reopen Monday morning.