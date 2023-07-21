COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s plenty to do in Columbus this weekend, but getting around town will be a challenge with a large portion of State Route 315 North closed.
315 North is closed from Goodale Street to Medical Center Drive from Friday, July 21 until Monday, July 24.
Weekend events
- Columbus Crew host St. Louis on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
- Celebrity All-Star Softball Game at Huntington Park on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.
- Jazz & Rib Fest
This is the second-straight weekend 315 North is closed for bridge repairs.
The lane closures on will reopen Monday morning.