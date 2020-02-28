Big Brothers seeking more African American mentors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sometimes having a mentor could mean the difference between a child finishing high school or going to jail.

Big Brothers Big Sisters reaches out to kids to keep them on the right path, but Brothers has a problem: It needs more African American men to mentor.

Organizers said it all boils down to the kids seeing themselves in their mentors. Elizabeth Martinez knows the importance of the kids having black male role models.

“When you see people that look like you, you believe that can be you,” said Martinez.

Martinez knows this first hand. Mentors who looked like her helped get her through difficult times.

“My lived experiences mirror the experiences lived in our community,” she said. “I grew up in a single-parent home. Grew up in poverty. Had a dad who was in and out of the incarnation system.”

She is now the CEO of Big Sisters.

“This is about passion. This is about wanting to connect to youth in our community and wanting to give your time,” said Martinez.

As it stands right now, 44 percent of the kids in Big Brother are black, but only 15 percent of the mentors are black.

“To see an African American male that looks like them, that has similar experiences, similar backgrounds as them,” said Martinez. “To be able to obtain success, they hear the message. The internalized message that says I can achieve success.”

