COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle a few blocks away from MAPFRE Stadium Tuesday evening.

According to Columbus Police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

The crash took place at around 7 p.m. on North Fourth Street and East Oakland Avenue.

The cyclist was taken to OSU Main Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the vehicle was a small, black Toyota sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police.