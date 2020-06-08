Bicyclist hit on Riverside Dr. near Upper Arlington; police seeking information

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WCMH)– The Perry Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a hit-skip accident involving a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was hit from behind just before 10 p.m. Friday while riding southbound on Riverside Dr. near Canterbury Rd. just north of Upper Arlington, police say.

Perry Twp. investigators say they have a witness to the accident who provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle but are asking for more help.

Anyone who witnessed this accident is asked to contact Perry Township Police at 614-889-9508 or Sergeant Quigley at dquigley@perrytwp.org.