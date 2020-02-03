BIA cancels Central Ohio’s 2020 Parade of Homes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has announced there will be no Parade of Homes this year.

According to a release from BIA, the 2020 Parade of Homes has been canceled as they work to revamp the showcase.

“For nearly 70 years, the Parade of Homes has been at the forefront of showcasing innovation and the latest trends by the homebuilding community of central Ohio,” said BIA Executive Director Jon Melchi. “As central Ohio changes so do the needs of the residential construction industry and we have to be cognizant of that.”

BIA says it will take the time to implement a new strategic plan to help the needs of the Association as well as future attendees.

“The BIA has initiated its strategic plan intended to revamp the organization for the new decade, and this includes reinventing the Parade of Homes, which will return in 2021,” said BIA President, Jim Lipnos.