BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bexley police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they said robbed a bank earlier this week.

In a post made to the department’s Facebook page, police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank at approximately 3:25 p.m. Monday and then proceeded to demand the teller give him all the $100 bills in her drawer. The man did not display or imply he had a weapon.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the bank. He did appear to be limping.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bexley police at (614) 559-4444.