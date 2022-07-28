BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Bexley police found a stolen Kia crashed into a wall Thursday.

Officers responded to complaints of a reckless driver near Sheridan Avenue and E. Main Street Thursday night, according to the Bexley Police Department. Officers found a stolen red Kia Forte crashed into a stone wall at Bexley Heritage Village located at 2115 Astor Ave.

The driver hopped out of the car and began running, police said. The Bexley City Police Department did not identify the driver, but said they are now in custody. No injuries have been reported, and the scene was cleared.

The crash comes one day after two 14-year-olds died after driving a stolen Hyundai that crashed and flipped in the Milo-Grogan area of Columbus. One week ago, a stolen Kia prompted a police chase out of a Linden neighborhood.

Columbus Division of Police Commander Duane Mabry said nearly 6,000 cars have been stolen in Columbus in 2022, 40% of which were Kias and Hyundais.