BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing murder charges after police say he admitted to killing a person in the Bexley area.

According to court documents, just before 2 p.m., Monday, Bexley police received a 911 call in reference to a strange dog in the caller’s vehicle at a location in the 2800 block of E. Broad Street.

When police arrived on scene, they learned that Stewart Dreirer Jr. had placed the dog inside the vehicle.

While talking to Dreirer, he told officers he had just murdered someone in an apartment at the location and wanted them to see, court documents state.

Officers entered the apartment where they found the body of Jordan Brown.

According to the Bexley Police Department, Dreirer and Brown knew each other prior to Brown’s death.

According to court documents, Dreirer admitted to Brown’s death multiple times while talking to officers.

Bexley police announced they would be handling the investigation.