BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Bexley Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Bexley.

Police say that the suspect went to a Fifth Third Bank in Bexley on Oct. 24 at 3:25 p.m. where he demanded a female teller to give him all the hundred dollar bills in her drawer. He was last seen walking away from the bank with an apparent limp, per police.

Authorities state he was not seen with a weapon or implied he had one during the robbery and was not seen in a vehicle to leave the bank.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.