COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One restaurant is getting rid of its Russian vodka as a show of support to Ukraine.

“I have a lot of Ukrainian friends,” said Giuseppe Mangano, owner of Giuseppe’s Ritrovo in Bexley. “And I do not accept any aggression from any country to another country.”

Mangano plays on a soccer team where many players are Ukrainians.

“That’s the least I can do — take the Russian vodka off my bar.”

Bartender Joe Peppercorn says his Russian customers at Giuseppe’s Ritrovo won’t be offended.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that Russian people have friends in Ukraine, have family in Ukraine. And this is just a way of us doing anything we can,” he said.

On Sunday, Ukrainians and their supporters gathered in front of the statehouse to protest Russian invasion of their country. Governor Mike DeWine banned the Ohio Department of Commerce from buying and selling Green Mark and Russian Standard vodka.

“Thousands and thousands of families and children right now and an entire population suffering — they have no food, no drinks,” said Mangano, who hopes everyone in town puts a halt to the sale of Russian vodka in support of Ukraine.

“I hope everyone in town will do that,” Mangano said. “To show that Columbus stands with Ukraine.”