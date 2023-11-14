See a 2021 report on Guiseppe Mangano in the video player above.

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – The central Ohio community is rallying behind the owner of a beloved Italian restaurant, who suffered a stroke after a car accident, raising over $100,000 for him in three days.

Giuseppe Mangano, co-owner of Guiseppe’s Ritrovo, was involved in a car accident on Nov. 3, according to a GoFundMe page started by Matthew Grossman, who describes himself as a family friend.

Although Mangano was originally believed to be unharmed, he suffered a stroke while in the hospital. The stroke led to an induced coma and subsequent complications, the GoFundMe page says.

“Giuseppe will need extensive medical care, including specialized equipment, therapy, and home care assistance,” the page reads. “Additionally, his inability to work as a chef during this time adds financial strain.”

Mangano is described as a “pillar of the Bexley community” who is known for his “boundless generosity.”

The GoFundMe page received more than 400 donations in three days, totaling approximately $104,700.

Guisippe’s Ritrovo, located at 2268 E Main St., has been serving the Columbus community for more than 25 years. It has been featured on NBC4 as recently as 2021.