Capital University issues advisory after armed robbery reported near school

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — An “all clear” message has been sent by Capital University after the school earlier advised anyone on campus to remain indoors as an armed robbery suspect was headed toward the campus.

According to tweets from the university, it first issued the advisory at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, stating the suspect of an armed robbery was near the main campus area. It said it issued the advisory after an alert from Bexley Police.

The university’s communications department said the advisory was not a “lockdown,” but did advise everyone to stay in their offices or residences and to not approach anyone who looked suspicious on campus.

At 2:53 p.m., the university tweeted an “all-clear,” but cautioned people to remain on alert.

The university said the crime did not involve anyone or any event on campus.

According to Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler, a suspect from a carjacking in Coumbus ditched the stolen vehicle in Bexley and attempted to rob another car in the area of College Avenue and East Main Street. Kessler’s statement said the suspect was armed and that he has fled the area.

