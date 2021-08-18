Capital University issues advisory after armed robbery reported near school

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — An “all clear” message has been sent by Capital University after the school earlier advised anyone on campus to remain indoors as an armed robbery suspect was headed toward the campus.

According to tweets from the university, it first issued the advisory at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, stating the suspect of an armed robbery was near the main campus area. It said it issued the advisory after an alert from Bexley Police.

CapAlert: Report of an armed Robbery B/m, Main campus area, Tattoos. Do not approach the suspect. Call 614-236-6666 with information. — Capital University (@Capital_U) August 18, 2021

The university’s communications department said the advisory was not a “lockdown,” but did advise everyone to stay in their offices or residences and to not approach anyone who looked suspicious on campus.

CapAlert: Update: Please stay indoors, contact CUPD if suspect is seen. — Capital University (@Capital_U) August 18, 2021

At 2:53 p.m., the university tweeted an “all-clear,” but cautioned people to remain on alert.

The university said the crime did not involve anyone or any event on campus.

According to Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler, a suspect from a carjacking in Coumbus ditched the stolen vehicle in Bexley and attempted to rob another car in the area of College Avenue and East Main Street. Kessler’s statement said the suspect was armed and that he has fled the area.