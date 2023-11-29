COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Children’s Services works to provide gifts for kids during the holidays, but a partnership between the agency and a local bookstore provides something different – the gift of reading.

Reading a good book can transport readers to a whole other world and Gramercy Books in Bexley wants to make sure that kids in Franklin County can experience that feeling this holiday season.

“I think it’s really important, especially with the Book Angel, that people find the books they enjoy reading because you can read at school which is wonderful, but it’s so much different when you find a book in a genre that speaks to you,” said Gramercy Books Co-Manager Natalie Belford.

People who come into the store will see a tree with paper stars all over it. On each star is a child’s name and age. Customers can pick a star off the tree and then get an age-appropriate book for the child they picked.

Anyone purchasing a book for a kid will get a 25% discount.

“It’s a great activity for foster parents and kinship caregivers to sit down with kids and read a book,” said Chip Spinning, the Executive Director of Franklin County Children’s Services.

The gift of reading is something that stays with children for life.

“Once you start when you’re younger you can also continue on, and it’s a great hobby to have. It’s something you can relate to other people with,” said Belford.

Belford said helping children in need is something the bookstore is passionate about.

“It’s something that Gramercy really values. We have a lot of support from our community and all over. Book Angel has been one of the best ways that we’re able to give back and it’s really important to us that we’re able to do that,” said Belford.

To donate a book, customers can go to Gramercy Books at 2424 E Main St. in Bexley.

To learn more about what Franklin County Children’s Services does for kids during the holiday season, click here.