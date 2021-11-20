COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Giuseppe and Vesna Mangano got their moment in the national TV spotlight Saturday providing the on-set catering for ESPN’s College GameDay.

The Manganos are the owners of Bexley’s Giuseppe’s Ritrovo which has been feeding Kirk Herbstreit and the GameDay crew at their restaurant for years when they roll into town.

In 2019 they were even awarded ‘The Herbie’ for the best restaurant in the United States.

“We couldn’t ask for better recognition,” Giuseppe said.

“We’re proud. It’s recognition for the hard work,” Vesna added.

Special dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/dDakwYOi85 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 20, 2021

On the menu today, all items from the grill: beef tenderloin, octopus, lamb chops, shrimp, roasted eggplant, zucchini, and house-made sausage.

“Thank you to our neighborhood. They supported us 100% during COVID. We were on the verge of closing. They made sure we didn’t close. They kept the restaurant, they supported us 100%. Thank you, Bexley,” the Mangano said in closing.

You can watch the full interview with the Manganos in the video at the top of the page.