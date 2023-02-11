BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image.

Seventh grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for Friday’s protest.

The image, showing an orangutan with a watermelon, was shown to the whole school on Feb. 3 at Bexley Middle School during the morning announcements.

After talking for a few days about what had happened, she was ready to take some kind of action, with the protest coming together in only a matter of hours.

“At the end, I was getting emotional because I didn’t think everybody was going to come, especially with me being a middle schooler,” Milner said. “I had the high schoolers there too, and I was just overwhelmed. It was just amazing to know that everybody was there to support and really cares.”

The Bexley School District announced Friday that the teacher who supervised the morning announcements for the school resigned. The district has not identified the former teacher.