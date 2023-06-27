BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies came together for first responder training.

Personnel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, Bexley police, Franklin County and the Jewish community ran through hypothetical scenarios at a synagogue.

Law enforcement officers never know what they may face each day, but that doesn’t mean they can’t train and prepare for dangerous situations. The situations on Tuesday may not have been real, but the lessons that agents learned definitely are real.

The goal with this training was to have all these agencies working together smoothly so if something does happen, they already know what needs to be done.

Bexley chief of police Gary Lewis says they picked a synagogue for the training grounds because of the amount of anti-semitic incidents the U.S. has seen over the past few decades. Chief Lewis says he wants his residents to know that they are safe and there are people to help in times of need.

“Clearly in the law enforcement world we’ve learned that you will play the way that you practice, and practicing these types of exercises gives us an inside look in facilities and buildings they’ve never been into. Let’s face it, in a time when anti-semitic incidents have happened across the country this gives us the preparedness to be ready if and when,” says Chief Lewis.

During the simulation, FBI agents raced into the synagogue while negotiators sat in vans outside. They were all in constant communication and worked together to complete their training mission. “This type of training really gives a cross-pollination of a number of disciplines,” says Chief Lewis. “So officers as well as agents will be able to go in and use many of the things they’ve been trained to do, and this is just one of the facilities that they can deploy that.”