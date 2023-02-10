Wednesday’s report from the Bexley School Board meeting can be viewed in the video player above.

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — The teacher who supervised morning announcements at Bexley Middle School has resigned after a racist image was shown schoolwide last week.

In an email to families Friday evening, Bexley City Schools Superintendent Jason Fine said the teacher resigned and, effective immediately, will not be permitted in any classroom buildings or work with any students. Fine did not name the teacher in his email.

The resignation comes less than 48 hours after parents erupted in anger at Wednesday’s school board meeting, calling on the district to take accountability — and hold the students who included the image on the announcements responsible.

“Black History Month,” said 20-year Bexley resident Karl Woodford. “Let’s go, gang. Here’s an orangutan and a damn watermelon. This typifies Black people. What are we going to do next year? An ape and some chicken? I’m tired and I’m done, and I know how to sue.”

The Bexley Board of Education will vote on the teacher’s resignation at a special meeting Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Fine said in the email the meeting will be public — but “there will be no public comment.”

“We know this cannot be treated as any sort of ending or closure and we are steadfast in our commitment to our continued efforts to eradicate racism in Bexley Schools,” Fine’s email read.