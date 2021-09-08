Bexley joins Columbus to mandate masks indoors

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH)–The City of Bexley joined Columbus in mandating indoor masking for everyone beginning Friday, Sept. 10.
This updated mandate comes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases and the continuing vulnerability of unvaccinated youth in Bexley. Currently, Franklin County is averaging 493 new cases per day, which is a 58% increase from the average in late August.City of Bexley website
The city lists three reasons for all people to be masked, regardless of vaccination status:
- The Delta variant can infect and spread among vaccinated individuals.
- Vaccinated individuals, on average, have less severe reactions and those who have access to the vaccine are strongly encouraged to become vaccinated. To find a vaccine provider or clinic, visit the Ohio Department of Health ‘Vaccine Management System’ database.
- The Delta variant is much more transmissible than earlier variants, and more easily spread both indoors and outdoors.