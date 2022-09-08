BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bexley community is celebrating an incredible goal scored by one of its high school soccer players.

The Bexley Lions Boys Varsity Soccer Team was playing Columbus Academy on Wednesday for the Ingwersen Cup. It’s a game played between the two teams each year.

With about 11:30 left in the game, Bexley was up 2-1. The Lions were making their way down the pitch. Senior forward Michael Brenner got a pass, then tipped the ball over the goalies head to himself. Then, he scored with a bicycle kick.

“I was like holy cow, I just made a bicycle kick. I was like, what do I do to celebrate,” said Brenner.

Brenner says he’s been practicing the bicycle kick and had tried it in games before. Wednesday was the first time he’s scored one.

“Once I saw the ball was up in the air, I was like I gotta go for it so I just went for it and it worked out,” he said.

He was fighting through an injury when he scored the goal that helped pad the team’s lead. Coach Jason Goggins calls the impressive goal a special moment in a special game with a special player.

“One of the parents kind of encapsulated the moment pretty well, that was a Michael Brenner type of goal, that’s something you sort of expect from him,” said Goggins. “It was a team goal very much so, yes Michael gets a lot of the credit for it but it was very much a team goal.”

The play is getting some national attention. It was number five on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

“I woke up and the first thing I see is my mom at my bed showing me the clip of SportsCenter and how I made it on the SportsCenter Top 10. I was like, well that woke me up in the morning,” said Brenner. “I thought it was pretty cool how a small town could just be big for one single moment.”