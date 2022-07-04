BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – Like many other communities across central Ohio, Bexley is getting ready for more Fourth of July festivities.

The city held its 5K run and parade Monday morning and is building up to its fireworks spectacular later.

The event, held at Capital University’s Main Street lawn, offers a little bit of everything: inflatable obstacle courses, food, and all kinds of music until the 10 o’clock hour when the fireworks will wrap up this year’s festivities.

This also marks a return to normal for the event. Last year, due to social distancing concerns and COVID-19, people had to register so the city could keep track of how many people attended the event.

This year, though, people can just go to Main Street and Capital University’s campus and enjoy the fun.

“We start planning in January and we work every month through, so it’s super exciting to see the people and the crowds and everyone’s smiling,” said Sara O’Koon. “We love seeing everybody come out and enjoy it. It’s very much a family event which is really what we’ve tried to keep it all these years, so yeah, I think we’re super excited.”