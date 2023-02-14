BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bexley City Schools Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a middle school teacher after a racist image appears during the school’s morning announcements earlier this month.

Former teacher Christopher Melville, who was in charge of supervising the announcements, was placed on administrative leave last week.

It was the latest in a series of racist incidents Bexley students said they’ve experienced.

Melville submitted his resignation last Friday after Bexley Middle School students walked out in protest.

The board was unanimous in its decision to accept Melville’s resignation, but board president Alissha Mitchell acknowledged it’s just the first step in addressing racism in the community.

“That conversation doesn’t begin or end at school,” she said. “It should and must happen in our homes, in our social circles, and even when we feel unsure or fear the way others may fear us, or view us, excuse me.”

The board said it is committed to adopting revisions to its policies and procedures in conjunction with the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion administrator.