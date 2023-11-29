BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Juveniles stealing cars has been a violent trend across central Ohio for years.

Columbus police said they have seen nearly 10,000 stolen car cases. In Bexley, police said that this month has seen the highest amount of stolen cars in any month this year.

On Tuesday, both agencies chased two teenage girls in a stolen car, a chase that ended when the girls hit two police cruisers and a car on the street.

Now the Bexley Police Department is working to help residents not fall victim to the trend by giving out steering wheel locks to Bexley residents who own a Hyundai or Kia, two models most likely to be stolen due to a security flaw.

Bexley Police Chief Gary Lewis said although this is not a direct response to Tuesday’s incident, it is a reminder of the importance of community safety.

“We want to make sure that our residents know that this is an opportunity to be safe. It’s our way of saying this is us doing our part,” Lewis said.

In dash and body camera video released by Bexley police of Tuesday’s chase and arrest, a Bexley Police officer joined in to help Columbus Police stop two teenage girls driving a stolen car.

The chase comes to an end at South Cassady Avenue and Bexford Place. The girls hit an SUV and a Columbus Police cruiser, then back into a Bexley Police cruiser while trying to escape.

The video shows the girls trying to get away multiple times while police vehicles block the car.

Police said the driver was 13 years old, and the passenger was 16 years old. When officers get the girls out of the car, they can be heard yelling, not offering remorse.

“Seeing our juveniles engaged in the level of criminal activity is extremely concerning, but I think that we’re also canvasing our judicial system and being not just more proactive, but stiffer penalties,” Lewis said.

Lewis said that in November, the department investigated 12 stolen car cases, the most the department saw in one month all year; the department has also investigated more stolen car cases this year than in 2022.

He said this and Tuesday’s incident is prompting the department to help by giving out steering wheel locks.

“Clearly, this is a reactive, but yet it’s a proactive attempt to try to do our part,” Lewis said. “You know, obviously, we want to provide our residents with some tools, not just from the educational piece, but here’s an opportunity that The Club, in particular, has seen a reduction, in that it is a deterrent.”

He said no one was hurt Tuesday and the cruiser is left with barely a scratch. But he wants people to know they are addressing the problem.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), it just continued to support why this is so critical and why it’s so timely for us to do that,” Lewis said.

Lewis said any Bexley resident who owns a Hyundai or Kia can come pick up the steering wheel lock for free. All you have to do is call or email Bexley Police. They are also doing house checks to make sure people’s garages are fully locked and then know the best tools to avoid theft.