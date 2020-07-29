Bexley schools stops all athletics and activities for one week

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Bexley City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Pietsch Miller stops all in-person activities throughout the district due to health department’s updated K-12 guidance.

The Franklin County Health Department issued new guidance that recommends schools, “discontinue extracurricular activities such as sports, band, and other activities during the period of remote learning.”

You can read the entire updated K-12 school guidance here:

Bexley Schools Board of Education released the following statement to NBC4i.com:

The superintendent is suspending all in-person athletic and extracurricular activities effective 9:00 P.M> Friday, July 31 through Thursday, August 4, 2020, based on the most recent guidance from Franklin County Public Health. FCPH is recommending local school districts discontinue extracurricular activities such as sports, band, and other activities during the period of remote learning. The superintendent will make a final recommendation regarding in-person athletic and extracurricular activities during distance learning at the August 4 Board of Education meeting.The district will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 in Bexley and Franklin County and wait for further guidance from local health officials before reinstating athletics and extracurricular activities. Bexley City School District Board of Education

All of the Bexley City School District Board of Education meetings can be found here. Be sure to read how to attend virtually.